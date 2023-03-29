There’s been a lot of speculation on the WrestleMania 39 card as this time last year WWE had already announced some of the specific matches for Night 1 and Night 2. Now PWInsider reports that WWE is preparing an announcement that will feature the official run-down of line-ups for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

The announcement is expected to be issued in the next day or so, perhaps as soon as today. WWE is not planning to keep the cards a mystery in advance. It’s been confirmed that John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will open Night 1, while Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins will also take place on Saturday night. Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is official for Night 2 as the main event.

WWE is currently planning a two-hour Kickoff pre-show for both nights of WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on matches for those pre-shows, which will air on Peacock, the WWE Network, and all WWE digital/social platforms.

WWE also has plans for post-show press conferences to be held on both nights of WrestleMania 39. It wasn’t clear if WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be appearing, but it’s likely.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card:

Host: The Miz

Live DJ: DJ Valentino Khan (Night 1 and Night 2)

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 1:

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Night 1 Opener.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

CONFIRMED MATCHES FOR NIGHT 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Night 2 Main Event.

OTHER CONFIRMED MATCHES:

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

“The Demon” Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

