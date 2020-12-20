WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best Monday Night Raw moments in 2020. The list includes the IIconics being forced to split up, Bobby Lashley divorcing Lana, Randy Orton betrays Edge, Seth Rollins attacks Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement, Drew McIntyre reclaims the WWE title and more.

Speaking of McIntyre…WWE has also released another bonus clip from the Scottish Psychopath’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, where he and Austin discuss the origin of his Claymore Kick finisher. Check it out below.