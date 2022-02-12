WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the full list, which includes highlights from the Charlotte Flair and Naomi title match, below.

WWE has also announced that Bayley will be joining the New Day’s Xavier Woods on G4TV to discuss the release of WWE 2K22. Check out the announcement below.