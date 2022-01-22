WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Check out the full list below.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared a photo of his recent visit with the legendary Terry Funk. Foley writes, ” LUNCH WITH FUNKI took a road trip to Amarillo to visit Terry Funk, talk about the old days, and enjoy some great BBQ. 28 years have passed between these two photos, but @TheDirtyFunker remains my idol and mentor.”