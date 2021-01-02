WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown. The list includes Daniel Bryan defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, Apollow Crews getting the upset win over Sami Zayn, Roode and Ziggler attacking the Street Profits, Reigns and Uso teaming up on Kevin Owens and more.

Paul Heyman recently shared a tweet from UCF Football player Parker Boudreaux and hinted that big things may be in store for the young man’s future. He writes, “His tweet is not a prediction. It’s a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference. @ParkerBoudreaux”