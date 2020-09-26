WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s go-home episode of WWE SmackDown. The list includes Otis attacking John Morrison and The Miz, King Corbin defeating Matt Riddle, Shinsuke Nakamura’s dominant performance over Gran Metalik, Roman Reigns jumping Jey Uso and more.

WWE has also released a sneak peek of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s latest Broken Skull Sessions episode with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, where the Olympic Hero goes through a list of some of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.