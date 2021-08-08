WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most surprising teammates for former 16-time world champion, John Cena. The list includes names like Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Bobby Lashley, A-Train, Brock Lesnar, and more. Check it out below.

Speaking of Cena…WWE superstar Sami Zayn tweeted out that the Cenation leader loved his match at last night’s Ft. Meyers house show. He writes, “John Cena watched my match with Finn Balor tonight in Fort Myers, FL and was raving about how great it was, and it made me feel good.”