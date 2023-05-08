Saturday’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico was the highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash in company history.

WWE issued a press release today to tout how Backlash viewership was up 28% over the WrestleMania Backlash numbers in 2022. Backlash also drew the larges gate for a WWE event in Puerto Rico, and the largest gate in the history of Backlash.

WWE touted more than 34,800 fans in San Juan this weekend with a sellout crowd of 16,896 fans at SmackDown and 17,944 fans at Backlash. This was also the most social Backlash of all-time, led by over 40 million views of the San Juan Street Fight featuring Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest. The hashtag #WWEBacklash, which was accompanied by a custom Bad Bunny emoji, trended #1 across the entire evening of sports.

Backlash also broke merchandise and sponsorship records. As the first-ever WWE event under the expanded partnership with Fanatics overseeing the on-site event retail experience, top-selling items included the WWE Backlash and LWO Puerto Rico t-shirts. Sponsorship revenue surpassed any Backlash event in history, breaking last year’s record with a 98% year-on-year increase through partnerships with Netflix’s FUBAR, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and Xfinity.

