FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones noted on Friday to note WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
She wrote, “Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!”
It turns out that the big announcement was New Year’s Eve Friday Night Smackdown episode on FOX will take place at the arena.
Thank you @WWE and @ByronSaxton! I had a blast sharing the BIG NEWS that SMACKDOWN is coming to Charlotte on New Years Eve! #wwecharlotte pic.twitter.com/SdU9CYXKXi
— Kaci Jones (@KaciONTV) August 14, 2021