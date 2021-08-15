FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones noted on Friday to note WWE will be making a big announcement at tonight’s live event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She wrote, “Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the @WWE Supershow pre-show for @FOX46News with @ByronSaxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!”

It turns out that the big announcement was New Year’s Eve Friday Night Smackdown episode on FOX will take place at the arena.