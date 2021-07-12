Alexander Wolfe is returning to Germany.

The former NXT tag champion was announced for wXw’s 20th Anniversary show on August 7th from the Congress Centrum Oberhausen and will be working under the name Axel The Axman Tischer. The video vignette shows the Imperium member training for his in-ring return for the promotion.

Wolfe would later take to Twitter to comment on his return writing, “New chapter starts august 7th @wXwGermany’s 20th anniversary show. Let’s fucking go!”

Check out the vignette and Wolfe’s tweet below.