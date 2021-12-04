AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for this Wednesday’s Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The Young Bucks, who have not wrestled since their six-man tag loss at Full Gear, will be taking on Chuck Taylor and NJPW star Rocky Romero from the Best Friends.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-The Young Bucks versus Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor

-Jamie Hayter versus Riho

-Dynamite Battle Royal

-Bryan Danielson versus John Silver