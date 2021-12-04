AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for this Wednesday’s Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. The Young Bucks, who have not wrestled since their six-man tag loss at Full Gear, will be taking on Chuck Taylor and NJPW star Rocky Romero from the Best Friends.
#AEWDynamite is LIVE on Long Island WEDNESDAY at 8ET/5PT on TNT:
–@bryandanielson v @SilverNumber1
-Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
–@jmehytr v @riho_gtmv
–@youngbucks w/ @AdamColePro v @azucarRoc & @SexyChuckieT w/ @orangecassidy
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/YyIBBQWUDG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 4, 2021
