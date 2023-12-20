Zack Sabre Jr. was recently interviewed by Tokyo Sports to hype up his NJPW World Television title match at WrestleKingdom 18, where the world renowned technician will defend the gold against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

During his interview Sabre gave his thoughts on one of his greatest rivals, Will Ospreay, deciding to sign with AEW. He says that Ospreay needed a new challenge, but he still has goals to accomplish in NJPW and plans on achieving them.

I can only guess that he feels he needs a new challenge. That is healthy for all wrestlers. For most foreign wrestlers, leaving their hometown is the biggest struggle. But I have never felt that way. Japan has been my home for the past 12 years, and I am focused only on finally reaching the pinnacle of Japanese wrestling. I haven’t won the G1 Climax, I haven’t won the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, and I haven’t main-evented the Tokyo Dome. That’s my goal for the next 24 years. Along with beating Okada (Kazuchika) and (Bryan) Danielson in the same year. This year I made the TV Title something special. Next year I will make Zack Sabre Jr. special.

Sabre has held the NJPW World Television Championship for over 350 days.