AEW has announced its first official match for tomorrow’s Rampage on TNT.

El Hijo del Vikingo will defend is AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus on the program, which is a rematch from last weekend’s ROH Final Battle showdown.

Friday Night #AEWRampage

Spoilers for this show have been revealed since it was taped following last night’s Dynamite in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. You can check them out here.