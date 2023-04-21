Aaron Henare has his eyes set on two top talents in AEW.

The NJPW standout recently spoke with PW Mania about some crossover match possibilities as AEW and NJPW look ahead to their Forbidden Door 2 event in Chicago this summer. During his chat, he named ROH world champion Claudio Castagnoli and former TNT Champion Miro as two stars he’d like to square off against.

There’s quite a few men like, like I mentioned Miro before, he’s one of the guys that I respect most in the business not only him but Cesaro, Castagnoli. Those two like just tough guys that aren’t afraid to go that they’ve been to the top as well. They’ve been they’ve wrestled the top guys everywhere.

Henare once again mentions how it’s a wrestler’s market everywhere, which is why he’s enjoyed remaining in Japan.

I think right now, it’s a wrester’s market everywhere. So now I think more than ever, wrestlers have the chance to wrestle guys that they never would have wrestled before you know, and I’m with that. I mean, with leveling up in Japan, that only increases my chances overseas. But for now, who I’m happy with just New Japan. Last year, I went to Rev Pro in the UK. I went to Greece did a few in Australia in New Zealand as well. But yeah, in AEW, definitely Miro and Castagnoli, are my favorite guys that I’d like to wrestle.

Despite his desire to wrestle Claudio and Miro, Henare mentioned in a separate interview that he will not be able to compete at Forbidden Door 2. Find out why by clicking here.