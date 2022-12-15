Tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming television special saw Chris Jericho try to get back on track after losing the Ring of Honor world championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle. The Ocho was scheduled to face a jobber, later revealed to be Action Andretti, who has competed for AEW before on their Youtube series Dark and was making his television debut.

However, things did not go quite as planned for Jericho, as Andretti proved to be a formidable opponent. He survived all of Jericho’s biggest moves, and shocked Jericho with a tornado DDT and running shooting star press to score the biggest victory of his career and sending the Texas crowd into a frenzy.

Did we just witness the BIGGEST. UPSET. in the HISTORY of professional wrestling?!?! @ActionAndretti just BEAT @IAmJericho in his #AEWDynamite debut!!!! Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/3Yd3R61CFT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022

Afterwards, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that Andretti is officially ALL ELITE.