Adam Cole and Finn Balor have been tweeting to build to tomorrow’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday II match for the vacant NXT Title.

“At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II,” Cole wrote.

As noted, the title match will open tomorrow’s broadcast on the USA Network.

You can see Cole’s full tweet below, along with some of Balor’s recent tweets:

At this moment in time, there is no bigger match that @WWENXT could produce. Cole vs Balor. NXT Championship. Super Tuesday II. pic.twitter.com/NGHESRA2lI — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 6, 2020

