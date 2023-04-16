Adam Page is ecstatic that AEW is now doing house show events.

The Hangman discussed this topic during a recent interview with WFXR, where he explained how these non-televised events could benefit younger talents trying to learn. The former world champion adds that they are also a good opportunity for him to have a good time and visit some smaller towns around the United States.

They’re a good opportunity for younger guys to learn. They’re a good opportunity for guys like me to let our hair down, have fun, not worry about the constraints of television. So I’m really excited about that. It’s a good opportunity to visit somewhere like Roanoke, like Salem. Maybe it’s a test and if it does really well, maybe we come back with TV the next time.

AEW ran its first house show last month in Troy. You can click here to read what the gate was for the event.

Page is currently engaged in a feud with the Blackpool Combat Club, who is being led by Bryan Danielson after his recent heel turn.