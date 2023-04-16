Will Ospreay has been cleared to wrestle.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been out of action since the New Japan Cup last month, where he suffered a shoulder injury in his second-round matchup that forced him to withdraw from the annual tournament. Ospreay recently stated in a post online that he doesn’t want to rush coming back and further damage his shoulder.

Well it seems waiting has paid off. One-Pro Wrestling announced on Twitter that the Aerial Assassin has finally been cleared and will be competing at the promotion’s ALL OR NOTHING event on April 22nd. He will be facing former WWE and AEW star, Bobby Fish.

We have been in constant communication with @WillOspreay and can now confirm that he is cleared to compete at ALL OR NOTHING on April 22nd! Will takes on Undisputed Era’s @theBobbyFish for a shot at becoming the new 1PW World Champion! 🎟 https://t.co/4INM4NuWhv pic.twitter.com/6AKB52I9ul — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) April 16, 2023

NJPW has yet to announce Ospreay’s return. The promotion is hosting its Collision in Philadelphia event later this evening, which will also stream on FITE. You can check out the latest card here.