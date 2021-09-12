Fightful Select has released more notes from AEW following the promotion’s ALL OUT pay per view one week ago in Chicago. Check out highlights below.

-Alex Abrahantes is being credited with coming up with the vision for the Lucha Bros’ epic entrance before their cage match with the Young Bucks. Abrahantes was even applauded by several members of the roster for his ideas.

-At the end of the show Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut and attacked members of the Elite. During the scuffle it is reported that he cracked one of the Young Bucks pretty hard, but he apologized backstage and has no heat for the spot.

-The 10-man tag team matchup between the Best Friends, Jurassic Express, and the Hardy Foundation was originally set to take place on the main ALL OUT card, but ended up being moved to the Buy-In pre-show.