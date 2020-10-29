AEW has announced the following for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be the go-home show before their Full Gear pay per view.
-Chris Jericho will be on commentary
-Sammy Guevara/Ortiz versus MJF/Wardlow
-Miro versus Trent
-Scorpio Sky versus Shawn Spears
-Cody Rhodes/Gunn Club versus Dark Order (Colt Cabana, 10, John Silver)
-John Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet face to face
