Saturday’s AEW Battle of The Belts III special drew 437,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 17.07% from the 527,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts II drew back in April, and down 37.92% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January.

Battle of The Belts III drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Saturday, which is down 33.33% from the 0.18 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts II, and down 55.55% from the 0.27 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts I. Battle of The Belts III drew 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 34.58% from the 240,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.18 key demo rating represented for Battle of The Belts II, and down 55.77% from the 355,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.27 key demo rating represented for the first special, according to Wrestlenomics.

AEW Battle of The Belts III ranked #12 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from the #10 ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #11 ranking for Battle of The Belts I.

Battle of The Belts III ranked #50 for the night on cable in viewership this past Saturday night. This is up from the #54 viewership ranking for Battle of The Belts II, and down from the #39 viewership ranking for the first event back in January.

There was strong sports competition for AEW this past Saturday on cable, with the Premier League, UFC Fight Night, and NASCAR all airing. The Chelsea vs. Everton Premier League game on the USA Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 key demo rating, also drawing just 629,000 viewers. FOX & Friends on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 1.698 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating for the #9 spot on the Cable Top 150.

ABC World News Tonight topped the night on network TV in viewership with 4.833 million viewers, also drawing a 0.32 key demo rating. NBC Saturday Night and FOX Saturday Baseball tied for the #1 spot on network TV in the key demo rating with a 0.35, with NBC Saturday Night drawing 2.244 million viewers and FOX Saturday Baseball drawing 2.218 million viewers.

AEW Battle of The Belts III was taped the night before from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The show opened with AEW TNT Champion Wardlow retaining over Jay Lethal, then featured Thunder Rosa retaining the AEW Women’s World Title over Jamie Hayter, and was headlined by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli retaining over Konosuke Takeshita.

Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 key demo rating

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating

Battle of The Belts III, August 6: 437,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating

Battle of The Belts IV, October 8:

