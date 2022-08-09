AEW star Danhausen released the latest episode of his vlog series, which contained some footage from the Very Wicked Very Evil One’s time at C2E2. In fact…Danhausen managed to convince world champion CM Punk to buy him some VERY expensive comic books at the event as payment for Punk using “his” GTS finishing maneuver. Punk obliges, but ends the episode by telling Danhausen he “f***ing hates him.”

Watch the very funny exchange in the full vlog below.