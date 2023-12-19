The viewership numbers are in for the December 16th edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 457,000 average viewers, which is slightly up from the December 9th episode of 455,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.15 in the 18-49 demographich, a 7% rise from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating.

Collision featured more matchups in the Continental Classic tournament, including Bryan Danielson defeating Brody King in the main event. It also saw the return of former AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa, who will be wrestling her first match in 500+ days on this Saturday’s Collision.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide you weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.