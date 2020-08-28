AEW confirmed on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT (full results here) that women’s champion Hikaru Shida will take on NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view. Shida’s championship will be on the line.

AEW also released the following video which includes footage of Rosa’s work in NWA, with voice-over done by company president Billy Corgan.

UPDATED CARD FOR ALL OUT:

-Jon Moxley versus MJF for the AEW championship (Moxley cannot use the Paradigm Shift)

-Hikaru Shida versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-FTR versus Kenny Omega/Hangman Page for the AEW tag team championship

-Chris Jericho versus Orange Cassidy Mimosa Mayhem Match