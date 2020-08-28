On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the Young Bucks kicked tag team champion Adam Hangman Page out of The Elite following Page costing the Bucks their chance at a title opportunity earlier in the night. The brothers Jackson approached Page at a bar, where Matt called him a drunk and threw a glass of whiskey in his face, claiming that Page was scared to face the Bucks once again.

