AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/22/22

Charleston Coliseum

Charleston, West Virginia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (45-13) Anna Jay w/The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. (0-2) Nikki Victory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jay applies a side headlock. Victory whips Jay across the ring. Jay drops Victory with a shoulder tackle. Victory drops down on the canvas. Jay repeatedly stomps on Victory’s back. Jay sends Victory to the corner. Jay with a running elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Jay drops Victory with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay talks smack to Victory. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Victory tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (46-13) Anna Jay via Submission

Second Match: (45-26) Ortiz & (37-6) Ruby Soho vs. (0-0) Mickey Midas & (0-10) Queen Aminata

Ruby Soho and Queen Aminata will start things off. Soho with a waist lock go-behind. Aminata grabs a side wrist lock. Aminata starts twerking in Soho’s face. Soho thrust kicks the midsection of Aminata. Soho kicks Aminata in the chest. Aminata reverses out of the irish whip from Soho. Soho ducks a clothesline from Aminata. Soho drops Aminata with The STO. Aminata tags in Midas.

Midas with clubbing blows to Ortiz’s back. Ortiz blocks a boot from Midas. Tip Up by Ortiz. Midas with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Midas talks smack to Ortiz. Ortiz with a Lariat. Ortiz PowerBombs Midas. Assisted Splash. Aminata slaps Ortiz in the face. Ortiz blocks a boot from Aminata. Soho with a knee lift. Midas grabs Soho from behind. Soho delivers No Future. Ortiz connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-26) Ortiz & (38-6) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Third Match: (54-31) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Jackson Drake

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante rolls around Drake. Dante leapfrogs over Drake. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante applies an arm-bar. Drake decks Dante with a JawBreaker. Drake with a Counter Pump Kick. Drake with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Drake poses for the crowd. Dante with a gut punch. Drake applies a wrist lock. Drake kicks Dante in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Dante. Dante drives his knee into the midsection of Drake.

Dante with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dante scores two forearm knockdowns. Dante punches Drake in the back. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Drake denies The Half & Half Suplex. Drake with three sharp elbow strikes. Dante backflips over Drake. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante connects with The Half Nelson Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (55-31) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (29-7) Serena Deeb vs. (0-4) Megan Meyers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb grapples around Meyers. Deeb applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Deeb slaps Meyers in the back of the head. Strong lockup. Deeb applies a wrist lock. Deeb with an arm-ringer. Wrist Lock Exhange. Deeb applies a side headlock. Deeb with a side headlock takeover. Deeb grapevines the legs of Meyers. Deeb fish hooks Meyers. The referee admonishes Deeb.

Deeb toys around with Meyers. Meyers with forearm shivers. Deeb clotheslines Meyers. Deeb uppercuts Meyers. Deeb unloads three knife edge chops. Deeb wraps the right leg of Meyers around the middle rope. Deeb kicks the right knee of Meyers. Deeb drops Meyers with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Deeb repeatedly slams the left knee of Meyers on the canvas. Deeb makes Meyers tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (30-7) Serena Deeb via Submission

Fifth Match: (8-1) The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance) w/Evil Uno vs. (0-1) RC Dupree, (0-0) Alexander Apollo, (0-0) D’mone Solavino In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and RC Dupree will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Dupree whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Dupree with a shoulder tackle. Dupree drops down on the canvas. Silver ducks a clothesline from Dupree. Silver dumps Dupree face first on the top rope. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Simultaneous tag to Vance. Double Irish Whip. Double FaceBuster. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance tags in Reynolds. Dupree decks Reynolds with a JawBreaker. Dupree tags in Apollo. Reynolds clotheslines Apollo. Apollo reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds.

Reynolds with a Double Foot Stomp. Apollo rakes the eyes of Reynolds. Apollo with a gut punch. Apollo tag in Solavino. Solavino is mauling Reynolds in the corner. Solavino tags in Dupree. Reynolds kicks Dupree in the face. Reynolds clears the ring. Reynold dives over Dupree. Reynolds tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance teep kicks Dupree into the turnbuckles. Vance nails Dupree with The Pump Kick. Vance with a Spinning Side Slam to Apollo. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Silver tags himself in. Dark Order delivers their combination offense. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat. Silver hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (20-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Hayley Shadows

Hart is playing mind games with Shadows. Hart drops Shadows with The Big Boot. Hart with a Mid-Kick. Hart slams Shadows head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hart with forearm shivers. Shadows side steps Hart into the turnbuckles. Shadows with forearm shivers. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from Shadows. Hart with a Running Lariat. Hart sends Shadows face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hart with a Handstand Corner Clothesline. Hart with a running elbow smash. Shadows rolls Hart over for a two count. Hart SuperKicks Shadows. Hart makes Shadows tap out to a Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (21-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Seventh Match: (21-7) Tony Nese & (5-4) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-2) Andre Montaya & (0-0) Logan James

Tony Nese and Logan James will star things off. Nese with a waist lock go-behind. Nese flexes his muscles. Nese kicks James in the gut. Nese whips James into the turnbuckles. Nese bodyslams James. Nese tags in Woods. Woods with a Back Body Drop. Woods drives his knee into the midsection of James. Woods goes for a Vertical Suplex, but James lands back on his feet. James tags in Montaya.

Montaya ducks a clothesline from Woods. Montaya thrust kicks the midsection of Woods. Montaya with a Pump Kick. Woods dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Woods drops Montaya with a Running Knee Strike. Woods hits The Doctor Bomb for a two count. Nese rocks James with a running forearm smash. Nese clotheslines James over the top rope. Nese with The Slingshot Pescado. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods and Nese connects with their Olympic Slam/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (22-7) Tony Nese & (6-4) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6-2) The Death Triangle w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-32) Dean Alexander, (0-4) Jake Manning, (0-6) Rosario Grillo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pac and Jake Manning will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Pac with a deep arm-drag. Pac bodyslams Manning. Pac tags in Pentagon. Pentagon with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Alexander tags himself in. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Pentagon drops Alexander with The SlingBlade. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Pentagon thrust kicks the midsection of Alexander. Double SuperKick.

Assisted Cazadora Splash for a one count. Manning tees off on Fenix. Pac dumps Manning out of the ring. Alexander tags in Grillo. Fenix with a knife edge chop. Grillo reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix with a Rebound Hook Kick. Fenix tags in Pac. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac kicks Grillo in the chest. Pac with a Running Boot. Pac tags in Pentagon. Pentagon connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-2) The Death Triangle via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (61-13) Hikaru Shida & (13-29) Skye Blue vs. (32-32) Emi Sakura & (1-5) Maki Itoh

Sakura and Itoh attacks Shida and Blue before the bell rings. Sakura kicks Blue in the gut. Itoh tries to hit Shida with the microphone. Shida with a forearm smash. Itoh HeadButts Shida. Itoh goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Shida ducks out of the way. Blue and Sakura are tagged in. Blue ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Standing Switch Exchange. Sakura goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Blue transitions into the lateral press for a one count. Blue with a forearm smash. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Sakura unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Sakura delivers a cheap shot to Shida. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura tags in Itoh. Itoh repeatedly stomps on Blue’s back. Itoh applies The Camel Clutch. Itoh transitions into a front face lock. Forearm Exchange. Itoh goes for a Bodyslam, but Blue lands back on her feet.

Blue with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blue tags in Shida. Shida with a shoulder tackle. Shida knocks Sakura off the ring apron. Shida rocks Itoh with a forearm smash. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Shida stomps on Itoh’s back. Sakura kicks Shida in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Itoh tugs on Shida’s hair. Itoh HeadButts Shida. Itoh hits The Kokeshi HeadButt. Itoh tags in Sakura. Sakura with clubbing knee strikes. Shida with forearm shivers. Sakura kicks Shida in the gut. Sakura with a Running Boot. Shida delivers her combination offense. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Headscissors Takeover.

Blue and Itoh are tagged in. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue slams Itoh’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Itoh hulks up. Blue kicks the left knee of Itoh. Itoh blocks The SuperKick. Blue with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Itoh HeadButts Blue. Itoh tags in Sakura. Assisted GutBuster onto the right knee of Itoh. Sakura with a Double Underhook FaceBuster. Sakura breaks up the cover with a SpringBoard Meteora. Itoh drops Shida with a Leaping DDT. Blue kicks Itoh in the gut. Blue with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Sakura with a Western Lariat. Shida follows that with a sliding forearm. Sakura hits The Back Drop Driver. Blue rolls Sakura over for a two count. Blue inadvertently superkicks Shida. Itoh connects with a Diving DDT. Blue rocks Sakura with a forearm smash. Sakura responds with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Sakura plants Blue with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-32) Emi Sakura & (2-5) Maki Itoh via Pinfall

