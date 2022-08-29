AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/29/22

The Wolstein Center

Cleveland, Ohio

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (56-31) Dante Martin vs. (0-0) Wes Barkley

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dante applies a hammerlock. Barkley grabs a side headlock. Dante with an arm-drag escape. Barkley grabs the left leg Dante. Dante applies a side headlock. Barkley whips Dante across the ring. Dante leapfrogs over Barkley. Dante dropkicks Barkley. Barkley reverses out of the irish whip from Dante.

Barkley clotheslines Dante for a one count. Barkley talks smack to Dante. Dante scores two elbow knockdowns. Side Step Display. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Barkley shoves Dante. Dante backflips over Barkley. Dante ducks a clothesline from Barkley. Dante connects with a Modified Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-31) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Second Match: (21-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-2) Arie Alexander

Hart is playing mind games with Alexander. Hart kicks Alexander in the gut. Hart with clubbing blows to Alexander’s back. Hart is mauling Alexander in the corner. Hart with an irish whip. Hart with a Handstand Lariat. Alexander side steps Hart into the turnbuckles. Alexander with forearm shivers. Alexander plays to the crowd. Short-Arm Reversal by Hart. Following a snap mare takeover, Hart SuperKicks Alexander. Hart with a Standing MoonSault. Hart delivers a Sliding Lariat. Hart makes Alexander tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (22-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Third Match: (74-33) Nyla Rose & (14-7) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (13-30) Skye Blue & (0-11) Queen Aminata

Nyla Rose and Skye Blue will start things off. Blue ducks under two clotheslines from Rose. Blue kicks Rose in the gut. Rose grabs Blue by her throat. Blue with a forearm smash. Rose backs Blue into the turnbuckles. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Blue. Blue side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Blue kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Blue thrust kicks the left knee of Rose. Rose blocks The SuperKick. Rose Powerslams Blue. Rose knocks Aminata off the ring apron. Rose tags in Shafir. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Blue lands back on her feet. Blue drives Rose face first into Shafir’s knees. Blue SuperKicks Shafir. Aminata tags herself in. Aminata slaps Shafir in the chest. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Aminata with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Aminata ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Following a snap mare takeover, Aminata kicks Shafir in the back.

Aminata with a Running Knee Strike. Shafir shoves Aminata. Shafir with a forearm smash. Shafir with a wrist lock takedown. Shafir delivers her combination offense. Shafir with a Uranage Slam. Shafir tags in Rose. Shafir repeatedly stomps on Aminata’s chest. Rose with a Big Splash for a two count. Shafir attacks Aminata behind the referee’s back. Rose tags in Shafir. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Shafir kicks out the legs of Aminata. Rose with a Big Senton Splash. Aminata decks Shafir with a JawBreaker. Aminata tags in Blue. Blue ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Blue with forearm shivers. Shafir avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Shafir with a Release German Suplex. Shafir tags in Rose. Shafir kicks Aminata off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Rose and Shafir connects with their Flapjack/DDT Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (75-33) Nyla Rose & (15-7) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (39-19) Matt Hardy vs. (0-7) Rickey Shane Page

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page backs Hardy into the turnbuckles. Page pie faces Hardy. Hardy shoves Page. Page kicks Hardy in the gut. Page uppercuts Hardy. Page with a forearm smash. Page HeadButts Hardy. Page with clubbing blows to Hardy’s back. Page repeatedly stomps on Hardy’s chest. Hardy side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Hardy tees off on Page. Hardy repeatedly slams Page’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Hardy applies The Sleeper Hold. Private Party appears on the stage.

Hardy hammers down on the back of Page’s neck. Hardy drops Page with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Hardy. Short-Arm Reversal by Hardy. Page denies The Side Effect. Page with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Page mocks Hardy. Page goes for The Senton Bomb, but Hardy ducks out of the way. Hardy lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Hardy kicks Page in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory. After the match, Hardy stares at Private Party.

Winner: (40-19) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (30-7) Serena Deeb vs. (0-2) Katie Arquette

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb applies a wrist lock. Arquette breaks the grip. Deeb quickly maneuvers around Arquette. Deeb unloads two knife edge chops. Deeb ducks a clothesline from Arquette. Deeb with an arm-ringer. Deeb applies The Octopus Stretch. Deeb fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Deeb uppercuts Arquette. Arquette ducks a clothesline from Deeb. Deeb decks Arquette with a back elbow smash. Arquette answers with a forearm smash. Arquette HeadButts Deeb. Deeb side steps Arquette into the turnbuckles. Deeb with a shoulder block. Arquette denies The Sunset Flip. Deeb hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Deeb makes Arquette tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (31-7) Serena Deeb via Submission

Sixth Match: (72-33) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-0) Andrea Guercio

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian backs Guercio into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Guercio talks smack to Kazarian. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Guercio. Kazarian with two deep arm-drags. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian with another arm-drag. Kazarian chops Guercio. Kazarian drops Guercio with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Guercio slams Kazarian’s head on the top rope. Guercio thrust kicks the midsection of Kazarian.

Guercio with a Pump Kick. Guercio with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Guercio applies the greco roman throat hold. Kazarian is lighting up Guercio’s chest. Guercio reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian backflips over Guercio. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Kazarian clotheslines Guercio. Guercio reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian bodyslams Guercio. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Kazarian makes Guercio tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (73-33) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Seventh Match: (2-3) Rush & (28-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-1) Chase Oliver, (0-3) Elijah Dean, (0-1) Zach Nystrom In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Rush and Zach Nystrom will start things off. Rush scores the forearm knockdown. Rush with a knife edge chop. Rush with a leaping corner clothesline. Rush with a Stinger Splash. Following a snap mare takeover, Rush dropkicks the back of Nystrom’s neck. Rush with another Stinger Splash. Rush sweeps out the legs of Nystrom. Rush repeatedly stomps on Nystrom’s chest. Rush with a Fake Out Boot. Tranquillo Pose. The Butcher and Elijah are tagged in. Elijah with forearm shivers. Elijah repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Butcher. Butcher drives his knee into the midsection of Elijah. Butcher punches Elijah in the back. Butcher rocks Elijah with a forearm smash. Butcher slams Elijah’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Butcher with a knife edge chop. Butcher with a Pumphandle Suplex. Butcher tags in Blade. Double HeadButt. Blade is lighting up Elijah’s chest. Blade whips Elijah across the ring. Blade scores the elbow knockdown. Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Elijah lands back on his feet. Elijah tags in Oliver. Oliver with a chop/haymaker combination. Blade reverses out of the irish whip from Oliver. Oliver kicks Blade in the chest. Blade with an Inside Out Lariat. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher clears the ring. Butcher & The Blade connects with Drag The Leg. Butcher tags in Rush. Rush plants Oliver with The Running Corner Dropkick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-3) Rush & (29-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

Eight Match: (61-14) Hikaru Shida (c) vs. (33-32) Emi Sakura w/Baliyan Akki For The Regina Di WAVE Championship

Sakura attacks Shida before the bell rings. Shida with a knife edge chop. Sakura tugs on Shida’s hair. Sakura repeatedly slams Shida’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. We Will Chop You. Shida mocks Sakura. Sakura kicks Shida in the gut. Shida with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with a Corner Dropkick. Sakura rocks Shida with a forearm smash. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Shida kicks out the legs of Sakura. Shida sets up a chair on the floor. Sakura avoids The Flying Knee Strike. Sakura hits The Back Drop Driver into the chair. Sakura rolls Shida back into the ring. The referee checks on Shida. Sakura shoves the referee. Sakura with The Tiger Driver for a two count.

Sakura lands The MoonSault for a two count. Sakura goes for The Double Underhook BackBreaker, but Shida lands back on her feet. Sakura slaps Shida in the back. Sakura goes for a PowerBomb, but Shida counters with a Hurricanrana. Shida drops Sakura with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida tells Sakura to bring it. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Shida with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Shida with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Sakura shoves the referee towards Shida. Sakura rakes the eyes of Shida. Shida denies The Queen’s Gambit. Shida delivers The Falcon Arrow. Sakura rolls Shida over for a two count. Sakura with The La Magistral for a two count. Shida with a Back Body Drop. Shida with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Sakura denies The Falcon Arrow. Shida rocks Sakura with a forearm smash. Shida connects with The Tamashii for a two count. Shida plants Sakura with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still Regina Di WAVE Champion, (62-14) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

