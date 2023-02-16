AEW taped matches for the February 20 edition of “Dark: Elevation” on Wednesday night at the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* Juice Robinson defeated Fuego Del Sol

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Evelyn Carter

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Zilla

* Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne, Leva Bates and Willow Nightingale

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Sal Muscat

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, John Silver, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher and The Blade

* Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari. This was taped after Rampage

