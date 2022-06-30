The July 4 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, before the Blood & Guts Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Anna Jay defeated Megan Meyers

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated GPA and Isaiah Broner

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated Cage Alexander and Ryan Jones

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Pat Monix

* Hikaru Shida and Yuka Sakazaki defeated Laynie Luck and Heather Reckless

* Evil Uno, 10 and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order defeated QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo of The Factory

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

