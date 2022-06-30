Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Detroit featured the second-ever Blood & Guts matchup, which featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, 2point0, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara) against the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston.

The bout was just as brutal and violent as fans were expecting, with multiple men being busted open after several weapons were introduced, including barbed-wire bats, steel chairs, glass, thumb tacs, kendo-sticks, bamboo sticks, and of course…tables. In the end…Claudio would trap Big Daddy Magic in a sharpshooter on top of the Blood and Guts structure, forcing him to submit and picking up the victory for his team. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.