Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Detroit featured the second-ever Blood & Guts matchup, which featured the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, 2point0, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara) against the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli) Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston.
The bout was just as brutal and violent as fans were expecting, with multiple men being busted open after several weapons were introduced, including barbed-wire bats, steel chairs, glass, thumb tacs, kendo-sticks, bamboo sticks, and of course…tables. In the end…Claudio would trap Big Daddy Magic in a sharpshooter on top of the Blood and Guts structure, forcing him to submit and picking up the victory for his team. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
ROYAL RAMPAGE!!!!!! 🔥
Announced for #AEWRampage this Friday! Winner receives the first shot at Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/y1oX3bvQTC
A rough start for @TheAngeloParker here in the cage! #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QoW1rFGT20
.@JonMoxley introduces a bag of broken glass into the fray! It’s #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RIrgN7Fe7X
.@JonMoxley truly in his element here at #BloodAndGuts! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/mzplPtYaWN
.@TheAngeloParker using anything he can to get control here, including the camera person! It’s #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/VLqnthOZnl
.@MadKing1981 is the last man to enter the cage and he makes a beeline for @IAmJericho! It’s #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vnqq2dhDYh
.@realrubysoho intercepts @TayConti_ as she was trying to unlock the cage! It’s #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/L5Q86AiscA
Violent intentions by @MadKing1981 and a brutal landing for @sammyguevara here at #BloodAndGuts LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/DywrihdhZ3
.@ClaudioCSRO makes @TheDaddyMagic tap out and @Madking1981 is clearly frustrated by the outcome here at #BloodAndGuts! pic.twitter.com/qmnRqca8wb
