AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Detroit, which will feature the Young Bucks defending the AEW tag team titles. Check out the lineup below.
-The Young Bucks vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI for the AEW Tag Tag Titles
-Rampage Battle Royal, Winner challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW interim world title
-Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm
ROYAL RAMPAGE!!!!!! 🔥
Announced for #AEWRampage this Friday! Winner receives the first shot at Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/y1oX3bvQTC
— Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 30, 2022