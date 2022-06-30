AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Detroit, which will feature the Young Bucks defending the AEW tag team titles. Check out the lineup below.

-The Young Bucks vs. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI for the AEW Tag Tag Titles

-Rampage Battle Royal, Winner challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW interim world title

-Nyla Rose vs. Toni Storm