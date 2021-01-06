AEW Dark Results 1/5/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (31-21-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (0-4) Nick Comoroto

Jungle Boy with a waist lock go-behind. Jungle Boy applies a waist lock. Comoroto backs Jungle Boy into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Comoroto with a waist lock takedown. Front Face Lock Exchange. Comoroto puts Jungle Boy on the top turnbuckle. Comoroto toys around with Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy kicks Comoroto in the face. Jungle Boy dives over Comoroto. Comoroto launches Jungle Boy over the top rope. Jungle Boy slides under Comoroto. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy slips over Comoroto’s back. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy dropkicks Comoroto. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Jungle Boy with a Running Hurricanrana. Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy rolls Comoroto back into the ring. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Comoroto goes for a Bodyslam, but Jungle Boy once again lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy applies a waist lock. Comoroto decks Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash.

Comoroto sends Jungle Boy face first into the middle rope for a two count. Comoroto whips Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Chop Exchange. Comoroto with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Comoroto hammers down on the back of Jungle Boy’s neck. Jungle Boy unloads a flurry of chops. Comoroto sends Jungle Boy into the ropes. Jungle Boy kicks Comoroto in the chest. Jungle Boy with a Mid-Kick. Comoroto hits The Pendulum BackBreaker. Comoroto with clubbing elbow smashes. Comoroto with the irsih whip. Jungle Boy rocks Comoroto with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy with The Rolling Elbow. Jungle Boy kicks Comoroto in the face. Jungle Boy drops Comoroto with The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy with Three Mid-Kicks. Comoroto connects with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Comoroto sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy dropkicks the left knee of Comoroto. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Comoroto. Jungle Boy with The Back Flip Knee Drop. Jungle Boy makes Comoroto tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (32-21-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

Second Match: (21-7) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (1-5) Alex Gracia

Gracia with forearm shivers. Rose shoves Gracia across the ring. Gracia ducks a clothesline from Rose. Gracia dropkicks the left knee of Rose. Gracia with a Running Dropkick. Gracia transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose stomps on Gracia’s back. Rose throws Gracia into the turnbuckles. Rose with a Running Hip Attack. Rose clotheslines Gracia. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Vickie Guerrero talks smack to Gracia. Rose rolls a table into the ring. Rose PowerBombs Gracia through the table.

Winner: (22-7) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Third Match: (28-13) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-1) Ariel Levy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Levy decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Levy punches Sky in the back. Sky with a forearm smash. Sky with two uppercuts. Sky whips Levy across the ring. Sky with a gut punch. Sky drops Levy with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Levy regroups in the corner. Levy with forearm shivers. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Levy. Levy rolls Sky over for a two count. Levy with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Levy argues with the referee.

Levy punches Sky in the back. Forearm Exchange. Sky with a straight right hand. Sky with a knee lift. Sky whips Levy across the ring. Levy ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky kicks Levy in the chest. Sky hits The FlatLiner. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Levy lands back on his feet. Levy ducks a clothesline from Sky. Levy with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Levy is displaying his frustration. Levy toys around with Sky. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Levy. Levy kicks Sky in the chest. Sky ducks a clothesline from Levy. Sky dropkicks Levy. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-13) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (27-16) Fenix w/Pentagon Jr vs. (0-13) Aaron Solow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fenix applies a wrist lock. Solow rolls Fenix over for a one count. Solow applies a wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Solow avoids The Ripcord Lariat. Fenix rolls under a clothesline from Solow. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Fenix is playing mind games with Solow. Solow shoves Fenix. Fenix sends Solow across the ring. Fenix drops down on the canvas. Fenix leapfrogs over Solow. Solow with an arm-drag takeover. Solow goes for a SpringBoard Arm-Drag, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Fenix blocks a boot from Solow. Fenix rolls Solow over for a one count. Fenix slaps Solow in the chest. Fenix with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Solow fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Solow with The Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Solow stomps on Fenix’s back. Solow puts his leg on the back of Fenix’s neck.

Solow uses the middle rope as a weapon. Solow continues stomp on Fenix’s back. Chop/Haymaker Exchange. Solow with The Big Boot for a one count. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow goes for another Vertical Suplex, but Fenix counters with a high knee strike. Fenix with a forearm smash. Fenix with a SpringBoard Spinning Back Kick. Fenix rocks Solow with an Apron Enzugiri. Fenix with a SlingShot Hurricanrana. Solow drops Fenix with a Flying Forearm Smash. Solow hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Solow is displaying his frustration. Fenix nails Solow with The Hook Kick. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Solow rolls Fenix over for a two count. Fenix kicks Solow in the face. Fenix drives Solow face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Fenix with The Tiger Feint Kick. Fenix with The Rolling Cutter for a two count. Fenix connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-16) Fenix via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (7-25-2) Brandon Cutler vs. (0-4) Louie Valle

Valle with a waist lock go-behind. Valle goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Cutler holds onto the ropes. Cutler drops Valle with The SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Cutler bodyslams Valle. Cutler with The LLD for a two count. Valle is throwing haymakers at Cutler. Cutler catches Valle in mid-air. Valle denies The TPK. Valle with clubbing elbow smashes. Valle with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Valle follows that with a Rebound Dropkick. Valle delivers The Missile Dropkick. Valle talks smack to Cutler. Valle ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Valle kicks Cutler in the chest. Cutler drops Valle with The Big Boot. Cutler mocks Valle. Valle side steps Cutler into the turnbuckles. Valle with a running elbow smash. Valle dropkicks the left knee of Cutler. Cutler dropkicks Valle off the top turnbuckle. Cutler with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Cutler goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Valle lands back on his feet. Cutler denies the irish whip. Cutler with a RoundHouse Kick. Cutler with a knee lift. Cutler kicks Valle in the chest. Cutler with a SlingShot Enzuigiri. Cutler connects with The TPK to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-25-2) Brandon Cutler via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4-27-2) Peter Avalon vs. (0-4) Angel Fashion

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Avalon applies a side headlock. Avalon with a side headlock takeover. Fashion answers with the headscissors escape. Avalon signals for the test of strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Avalon kicks Fashion in the gut. Avalon with a straight right hand. Fashion turns Avalon over. Fashion with a knife edge chop. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Fashion. Fashion kicks Avalon in the chest. Fashion with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Fashion with a knee lift. Avalon avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Avalon with The Flapjack into the ropes. Avalon with a running clothesline for a two count. Avalon is putting the boots to Fashion. Avalon dumps Fashion out of the ring.

Avalon takes a rest bit on the top turnbuckle. Avalon pulls Fashion back into the ring. Avalon with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Avalon hits The Wasteland. Avalon goes for The MoonSault, but Fashion ducks out of the way. Fashion HeadButts Avalon. Avalon drives his knee into the midsection of Fashion. Fashion reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon side steps Fashion into the turnbuckles. Fashion kicks Avalon in the gut. Avalon launches Fashion over the top rope. Fashion ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Fashion with a RoundHouse Kick. Fashion delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Avalon sends Fashion shoulder first into the steel ring post. Avalon slides under Fashion. Avalon connects with The Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-27-2) Peter Avalon via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (12-5) Diamante & (13-4) Ivelisse vs. (3-17) Kilynn King & (0-7) Tesha Price

Ivelisse and Kilynn King will start things off. King with a forearm smash. Ivelisse blocks a boot from King. King with a GutBuster. King tags in Price. King bodyslams Ivelisse. Assisted Hip Toss for a one count. Price blocks a lariat from Ivelisse. Price with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Price drives her knee into the midsection of Ivelisse. Price with a modified arm-drag. Ivelisse side steps Price into the ropes. Ivelisse kicks Price in the back. Diamante attacks Price behind the referee’s back. Ivelisse with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a one count. Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Ivelisse sends Price face first into the ring knee of Diamante. Diamante with a knife edge chop. Diamante with forearm shivers. Diamante whips Price across the ring. Diamante scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Diamante applies an arm-bar. Diamante tags in Ivelisse. Running Elbow Smash Party. Diamante buries her shoulder into the midsection of Price.

Ivelisse tags in Diamante. Price is displaying her fighting spirit. Diamante kicks Price in the gut. Diamante with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Diamante applies the chin bar. Forearm Exchange. Diamante sends Price to the corner. Price ducks a clothesline from Diamante. Price slips over Diamante’s back. Price kicks Diamante in the chest. Diamante shoves Price. Price creates distance with a running elbow strike. Ivelisse and King are tagged in. King blocks a lariat from Ivelisse. King with forearm shivers. King drops Diamante with a knife edge chop. King with two clotheslines. King kicks Ivelisse in the chest. King with a RoundHouse Kick. Price with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King follows that with The Release German Suplex for a two count. King goes for The Kingdom Fall, but Ivelisse counters with The Octopus Stretch. Diamante tags herself in. Diamante kicks King in the ribs. Diamante makes King tap out to a Modified Grounding Cobra Twist.

Winner: (13-5) Diamante & (14-4) Ivelisse via Submission

Eight Match: (5-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-2) Bear Country & (0-2) Mike Verna In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Austin Gunn and Mike Verna will start things off. Verna wants a piece of Billy. Billy tags himself in. Billy gives Verna the DX Crotch Chop. Verna tags in Boulder. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Boulder backs Billy into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Boulder with a back elbow smash. Boulder sends Billy to the corner. Billy kicks Boulder in the face. Boulder Powerslams Billy. Boulder tags in Verna. Verna mocks Billy. Billy thrust kicks the midsection of Verna. Billy tags in Austin. Austin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Austin sends Verna into the ropes. Verna drops Austin with a shoulder tackle. Austin leapfrogs over Verna. Austin clotheslines Verna. Austin with a Running European Uppercut. Austin tags in Colten. Austin with a Running European Uppercut. Colten with The Stinger Splash. Colten kicks Verna in the gut. Verna denies The Colt 45. Verna tags in Bronson.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bronson drives his knee into the midsection of Colten. Bronson punches Colten in the back. Bronson tugs on Colten’s hair. Colten is throwing haymakers at Bronson. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Colten. Verna runs interference. Bronson with a Running Lariat. Bronson is raining down haymakers. Bronson drags Colten to the corner. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder headbutts Colten in the ribs. Boulder backs Colten into the turnbuckles. Boulder with a back elbow smash/corner clothesline combination. Boulder with the irish whip. Boulder levels Colten with a Body Avalanche. Boulder tags in Verna. Verna applies a front face lock. Verna with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Verna applies a front face lock. Bronson tags himself in. Bronson punches Colten in the ribs. Bronson with a straight right hand. for a one count.

Bronson applies a rear chin lock. Colten with elbows into the midsection of Bronson. Colten with a straight right hand. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson is mauling Colten in the corner. Bronson tags in Verna. Verna talks smack to Colten. Verna punches Colten in the back. Colten denies The Vertical Suplex. Colten blocks a boot from Verna. Verna with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Colten launches Verna over the top rope. Verna with a shoulder block. Verna dives over Colten. Verna Powerslams Colten for a two count. Verna drags Colten to the corner. Verna tags in Boulder. Boulder stomps on Colten’s chest. Boulder knocks Billy off the ring apron. Boulder goes for The MoonSault, but Colten ducks out of the way. Austin and Verna are tagged in. Austin clotheslines Verna. Austin punches Bronson. Austin with two running elbow strikes. Austin ducks a clothesline from Verna. Austin sweeps out the legs of Verna. Austin with The Flipping NeckBreaker for a two count. Boulder goes for The Powerslam, but Colten counters with a Dropkick. Bronson hits The Uranage Slam. Billy kicks Bronson in the gut. Billy delivers The Famouser. Billy sends Boulder tumbling to the floor. Billy shoves Boulder into the ringside barricade. Verna with a running haymaker. Verna sends Austin to the corner. Austin dives over Verna. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (3-5) Shanna vs. (0-1) Vipress

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shanna backs Vipress into the turnbuckles. Vipress turns Shanna over. The referee calls for a clean break. Vipress with a waist lock go-behind. Shanna with a drop toe hold. Shanna with The La Magistral for a two count. Shanna follows with two deep arm-drags. Shanna dropkicks Vipress. Shanna applies The Butterfly Lock. Vipress puts her leg on the middle rope which forces the break. Vipress decks Shanna with a back elbow smash. Vipress pulls Shanna down to the mat. Vipress transitions into a ground and pound attack for a one count. Vipress repeatedly stomps on Shanna’s back. Vipress puts her knee on the back of Shanna’s neck. Vipress with a Running Boot for a two count. Vipress applies a half nelson chin lock. Shanna with an arm-drag takedown. Shanna with a chop/forearm combination. Shanna sends Vipress to the corner. Shanna with two running forearm smashes. Shanna with a leaping clothesline. Shanna plays to the crowd. Shanna with a Running Dropkick. Shanna connects with The Double Underhook FaceBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-5) Shanna via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (10-3) Matt Sydal vs. (0-12) Baron Black

Sydal wants Black to open his third eye. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal with a waist lock go-behind. Sydal applies a side headlock. Sydal transitions into a snap mare takeover for a one count. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal grabs a key lock. Sydal transitions into a side wrist lock. Black with a forearm smash. Black goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sydal cartwheels back on his feet. Sydal with two deep arm-drags. Sydal with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Black regroups in the corner. Black with two haymakers. Black whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal with a Running Hurricanrana. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Black. Sydal sends Black to the corner. Sydal with a back elbow smash. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sydal drops Black with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sydal applies The Cobra Clutch. Black grabs the middle rope which forces the break.

Black tees off on Sydal. Black clotheslines Sydal. Black mocks Sydal. Black goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal delivers The Slice. Sydal hits The Standing Corkscrew MoonSault. Sydal unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Black drops Sydal with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Black goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Sydal falls on top of him for a two count. Black whips Sydal across the ring. Sydal with the sunset flip for a two count. Sydal applies a Modified Anaconda Vice. Black rolls Sydal over for a two count. Sydal continues to kick the left hamstring of Black. Black ducks a clothesline from Sydal. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The BackStabber for a two count. Black with a chop/uppercut combination. Black with a running elbow smash. Sydal answers with The Spin Kick. Sydal puts Black on the top turnbuckle. Sydal with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Sydal with The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (11-3) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (5-2) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Ashley Vox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa applies a front face lock. Vox transitions into a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa with a gut punch. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa whips Vox across the ring. Rosa with two deep arm-drags. Rosa dropkicks Vox for a two count. Rosa throws her hairband at Vox. Rosa with the irish whip. Vox side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Vox with a SlingShot Hurricanrana. Vox with a basement dropkick for a two count. Rosa dumps Vox face first on the top rope. Rosa with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Rosa kicks Vox in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa with clubbing knee smashes. Rosa with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Rosa delivers The Oklahoma Stampede.

Rosa applies The Figure Four Headlock. Vox with a single leg pick. Rosa applies The Tarantula. Rosa slams Vox’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vox decks Rosa with a back elbow smash. Vox kicks Rosa in the face. Forearm/Uppercut/Chop Exchange. Rosa kicks Vox in the chest. Vox ducks a clothesline from Rosa. Vox HeadButts Rosa. Vox fish hooks Rosa. Vox with The Ripcord SuperKick. Rosa sends Vox to the ring apron. Vox kicks Rosa in the face. Vox drops Rosa with The SlingShot Tornado FlatLiner for a two count. Rosa crawls under Vox. Rosa with a double leg takedown. Rosa grapevines the legs of Vox. Rosa stomps on Vox’s back for a two count. Rosa goes for The Fire Thunder Driver, but Vox rolls her over for a two count. Vox applies an arm-bar. Rosa with The Spinning Ushigoroshi for a two count. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (8-2) The Acclaimed vs. (0-25) Lee Johnson & (0-25) Shawn Dean

Anthony Bowens and Lee Johnson will start things off. Hammerlock Exchange. Bowens with a side headlock takeover. Johnson answers with the headscissors neck lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Johnson grabs a side headlock. Bowens whips Johnson across the ring. Johnson drops Bowens with a shoulder tackle. Bowens drops down on the canvas. Bowens goes for a Bodyslam, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bowens holds onto the ropes. Johnson leapfrogs over Bowens. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Bowens with a double leg takedown. Johnson kicks Bowens in the chest. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Johnson dropkicks Bowens for a two count. Johnson applies a front face lock. Johnson tags in Dean. Double Irish Whip. Bowens avoids the double clothesline. Caster tags himself in. Double Hip Toss. Double Japanese Arm-Drag. Dean applies an arm-bar. Caster whips Dean across the ring. Dean ducks a clothesline from Caster. Dean dropkicks Caster. Dean applies a rear chin lock. Dean grabs a side wrist lock. Dean with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dean knocks Bowens off the ring apron. Dean with a SlingShot Pescado. Dean lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dean rolls Caster back into the ring.

Dean with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Dean with a haymaker. Dean levels Caster with a Body Avalanche. Caster sends Dean to the top turnbuckle. Dean kicks Caster in the face. Caster catches Dean in mid-air. Caster dumps Dean chest first on the top rope. Caster clotheslines Dean for a two count. Caster transitions into a ground and pound attack. Caster stomps on the midsection of Dean. Caster tags in Bowens. Double Irish Whip. Double Leg Sweep. Elbow Drop/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Bowens applies a rear chin lock. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens repeatedly stomps on Dean’s chest. Bowens is choking Dean with his boot. Dean with heavy bodyshots. Bowens with a knee lift. Bowens hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Bowens applies The Heel Hook. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster repeatedly stomps on Dean’s chest. Caster with the lateral press for a two count. Caster applies the cobra clutch. Caster sends Dean into the ropes. Dean with The La Magistral for a two count.

Caster with an elevated dropkick for a two count. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Dean creates distance with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Dean tags in Johnson. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson decks Bowens with a back elbow smash. Johnson with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson pops back on his feet. Johnson with a running chop. Bowens reverses out of the irish whip from Johnson. Johnson dives over Bowens. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Caster dumps Dean out of the ring. Johnson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rollup Exchange. Johnson SuperKicks Bowens. Caster shoves Dean into the steel barricade. Caster with The Vertical Suplex. Flying Crossbody Block/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Caster nails Dean with a throat thrust. Caster decks Dean with a back elbow smash. Caster with a Mule Kick. Dropkick/Burning Hammer Combination. Bowens with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The Modified Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-2) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (0-7) Danny Limelight vs. (0-15) Fuego Del Sol

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Limelight sends Del Sol into the ropes. Limelight leapfrogs over Del Sol. Del Sol shoves Limelight. Del Sol drops down on the canvas. Limelight holds onto the ropes. Del Sol avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Rollup Exchange. Del Sol with a single leg takedown. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Limelight wants Del Sol to shake his hand. Limelight slaps Del Sol in the face. Del Sol is pissed. Del Sol dropkicks Limelight. Del Sol with a knife edge chop. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol decks Limelight with a back elbow smash. Del Sol with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Del Sol lands The Triangle MoonSault. Del Sol rolls Limelight back into the ring. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Del Sol with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Del Sol applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Limelight goes for a PowerBomb, but Del Sol counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Limelight blocks a boot from Del Sol. Limelight hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Limelight kicks Del Sol in the back. Limelight applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch in the ropes. Limelight with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Del Sol is displaying his fighting spirit. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight applies the single leg crab. Del Sol with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Limelight with a forearm smash. Del Sol answers with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Del Sol with Three Flying Forearm Smashes. Del Sol with a Spinning Back Kick. Del Sol with a knee lift. Del Sol thrust kicks the left knee of Limelight. Del Sol nails Limelight with The Hook Kick. Del Sol drops Limelight with The Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Limelight applies The Torture Rack. Limelight dumps Del Sol back first on the top turnbuckle. Limelight connects with The Avalanche T-Bone Suplex/Spanish Flying Combiantion to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-7) Danny Limelight via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (28-21) Frankie Kazarian w/Christopher Daniels vs. (12-17) Angelico w/Jack Evans vs. (6-16) Griff Garrison w/Brian Pillman Jr vs. (1-5) Darius Martin w/Dante Martin In A Fatal Four Way Match

Evans starts cutting a promo on the ring apron after the bell rings. Kazarian punches Angelico. Darius with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Garrison rolls Kazarian over for a one count. Kazarian with a Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a knee lift. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Darius with a Flying Crossbody Block. Darius ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Darius with a waist lock go-behind. Darius sends Garrison across the ring. Darius drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Darius with a deep arm-drag. Darius with a discus chop. Darius follows that with an OverHead Kick. Darius dumps Angelico out of the ring. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Darius reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian sends Darius into the ropes. Kazarian drops down on the canvas. Kazarian goes for a leapfrog, but Darius holds onto the ropes. Kazarian kicks Darius in the gut. Kazarian applies a wrist lock. Kazarian with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Kazarian dumps Angelico out of the ring. Kazarian dodges The Big Boot. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Kazarian goes for The Reverse DDT, but Garrison counters with a snap mare takeover. Garrison drops Kazarian with The Big Boot for a two count. Darius dives over Garrison and Kazarian.

Stalemate in the center of the ring. Triple Boot into the midsection of Angelico. Darius with a forearm smash. Garrison punches Angelico in the back. Darius is distracted by Evans. Darius dropkicks Evans off the apron. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian whips Angelico into the ropes. Garrison launches Kazarian over the top rope. Darius with a running forearm smash. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Darius. Darius dives over Garrison. Darius applies a side headlock. Kazarian drops Garrison with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Assisted Dropkick. Evans trips Darius from the outside. Angelico with a Running Boot for a two count. Angelico hooks the outside leg for a one count. Garrison pulls Kazarian off the apron. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Rockers Punches. Kazarian and Garrison are knocked down after a double clothesline. Angelico sends Darius to the corner. Angelico with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Darius with forearm shivers. Angelico goes for another Belly to Back Suplex, but Darius lands back on his feet. Angelico applies the standing chin lock. Angelico brings Garrison down to the mat. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop.

Evans continues to run interference. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Kazarian with two running haymakers. Kazarian clotheslines Darius. Kazarian delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kazarian sends Darius to the apron. Kazarian hits The SlingShot Cutter for a two count. Angelico kicks Garrison in the gut. Garrison reverses out of the irish whip from Angelico. Garrison drops Angelico with The Big Boot. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes. Garrison follows that with The DDT/FlatLiner Combination for a two count. Garrison hooks the outside leg for a two count. Darius kicks Garrison int he face. Garrison with a leaping forearm smash. Assisted Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Garrison with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Garrison kicks Darius in the face. Darius with The Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Daniels pulls Evans off the apron. Evans shoves Daniels into Pillman. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Angelico whips Darius across the ring. Darius ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Darius with The Top Rope Plancha. Garrison with The Rolling Elbow. Garrison denies The O’Connor Roll. Garrison goes for a Bodyslam, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Kazarian connects with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-13) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (20-20) Sammy Guevara vs. (3-13) Michael Nakazawa

Guevara ducks a clothesline from Nakazawa. Guevara with a waist lock takedown. Guevara grapples around Nakazawa. Guevara starts doing push ups on Nakazawa’s back. Guevara applies a front face lock. Nakazawa with heavy bodyshots. Guevara punches Nakazawa in the back. Nakazawa starts grabbing Guevara’s nipples. Nakazawa applies a side headlock. Guevara whips Nakazawa across the ring. Nakazawa drops Guevara with a shoulder tackle. Guevara drops down on the canvas. Guevara leapfrogs over Nakazawa. Guevara back flips over Nakazawa. Guevara dropkicks Nakazawa to the floor. Guevara takes a bow. Guevara with a Corkscrew Suicide Dive. Guevara sends Nakazawa face first into the steel ring post. Guevara with a knife edge chop. Guevara rolls Nakazawa back into the ring. Guevara with a straight right hand. Guevara is mauling Nakazawa in the corner.

Guevara reverses out of the irish whip from Nakazawa. Guevara with a corner clothesline. Guevara repeatedly stomps on Nakazawa’s chest. Guevara is choking Nakazawa with his boot. The referee admonishes Guevara. Nakazawa makes Guevara slip on baby oil. Nakazawa with The Slipping Senton. Nakazawa drops Guevara with a Flying Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Nakazawa goes for The Olympic Slam, but Guevara lands back on his feet. Nakazawa denies The Pump Kick. Guevara nails Nakazawa with The Hook Kick. Nakazawa denies The GTH. Nakazawa with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Guevara side steps Nakazawa into the turnbuckles. Guevara with a running shoulder block. Guevara with an Apron Enzuigiri. Guevara dives over Nakazawa. Nakazawa Spears Guevara for a two count. Nakazawa hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Guevara applies The Thong Claw. Guevara with a Running Knee Strike. Guevara connects with The GTH to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-20) Sammy Guevara via Pinfall

Sixteenth Match: (8-13) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order vs. (5-16) Serpentico w/Luther

Serpentico immediately starts diving at Angels after the bell rings. Angels applies a front face lock. Serpentico transitions into a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angels drop steps into a side headlock. Serpentico whips Angels across the ring. Angels drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Serpentico lunges over Angels. Angels runs around Serpentico. Angels ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Angels goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Angels ducks under two clotheslines from Serpentico. Angels with a Spinning Back Kick. Angels slaps Serpentico in the chest. Angels whips Serpentico across the ring. Angels applies a waist lock. Angels sends Serpentico into the ropes. Serpentico slips over Angels back. Serpentico kicks Angels in the chest. Serpentico with a Hurricanrana. Angels side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Serpentico decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Angels drops Serpentico with The Rolling Elbow.

Angels ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Angels with a Running Hurricanrana. Angels dropkicks Serpentico to the floor. Angels dropkicks Serpentico off the ring apron. Serpentico kicks Angels in the gut. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico launches Angels over the ringside barricade. Luther yells at Serpentico. Assisted Plancha. Angels an Serpentico are trading back and forth shots. Angels brings Serpentico back to the ringside area. Angels with The SlingShot Dropkick for a two count. Serpentico denies The Wing Snapper. Luther trips Angels from the outside. Serpentico SuperKicks Angels. Serpentico dumps Angels out of the ring. Luther with a Running Boot behind the referee’s back. Luther dumps Angels chest first on the barricade. Luther rolls Angels back into the ring. Serpentico with a running axe handle strike for a two count. Luther tells the referee to count faster. Serpentico toys around with Angels.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Serpentico kicks Angels in the back. Serpentico with The SlingShot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Angels decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Angels kicks Serpentico in the face. Angels ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Angels with two forearm knockdowns. Angels with The Standing Slice Bread. Serpentico answers with a back elbow smash. Angels denies The O’Connor Roll. Serpentico drops down on the canvas. Angels hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Angels dives over Serpentico. Serpentico SuperKicks Angels. Serpentico drops Angels with The Spike DDT for a two count. Serpentico drags Angels to the corner. Angels with a Rising Knee Strike. Serpentico HeadButts Angels. Serpentico with an Apron Enzuigiri. Serpentico goes for an Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with The Standing Spanish Fly. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels connects with The Wing Snapper to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-13) Alan Angels via Pinfall

