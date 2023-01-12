The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET:

* Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

* Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bryan Danielson

* Toni Storm and Saraya vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker

* Jericho Appreciation Society segment

* Best Of 7 Series Finale: The Elite vs. AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in a Ladder Match

* There’s a “TBD promo” listed after Moxley vs. Hangman

* AEW World Champion MJF is supposed to be in the ring for a promo around Danielson’s match

– There is no mention of Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) or Trinity(Naomi) on the run sheet, but this is not a script, and has no need to mention them

Below is the previously announced line-up for tonight's show:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

