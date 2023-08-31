Wednesday’s live post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 871,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 0.11% from last week’s show, which drew 870,000 viewers for the Fyter Fest and All In go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 389,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.81% from last week’s 422,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are both below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.11% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.60% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 14.28% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the All Out go-home show.

Wednesday’s post-All In and All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – fallout from All In and the Dynamite go-home build for All Out, a promo from new ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley vs. Komander, women’s tag team action with Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir, plus AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Penta El Zero Miedo with the winner defending against Moxley at All Out, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 894,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (200th episode)

August 9 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 874,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 23 Episode: 870,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest episode)

August 30 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All In episode)

September 6 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.