Ring of Honor TV 8/31/23

From the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky with Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary.

NJPW World TV Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Metalik

Drop toe hold by ZSJ but Metalik flips out. Arm ringer by ZSJ and one by Metalik. Stalemate. ZSJ heads to the outside and quickly rolls back inside. Hammerlock and a stomp to the elbow by ZSJ. Sabre with an arm lace with a wrist lock. Another big stomp to the tricep of Metalik. Back suples by ZSJ. Metalik sends ZSJ to the outside and follows up with a tope con hilo. Rope walk cross body block off the top by Metalik gets two. Back inside the ring ZSJ dives for an Octopus Hold and gets it! Metalik inches himself to the bottom rope and finally gets there. Handspring by Metalik into a DDT gets a two count. Both men trade roll ups for two. ZSJ runs into a superkick and Metalik goes up top. Rope walk diving elbow drop by Metalik right into a triangle choke. ZSJ quickly transitions to a straight arm bar, right into a double arm bar. Metalik is forced to tap!

Winner and STILL NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

Josh Woods vs. John Walter

Both men trade hip tosses as Walters gets sent to the apron. Outside-in arm drag by Walters has Woods angry. Woods catches a round house kick right into a dragon screw leg whip. Woods works over the body and snatches up the Woods’ Lock and this one is over.

Winner: Josh Woods

Lee Moriarty & The WorkHorsemen vs. Gnarls Garvin, Invictus Khash, & Lord Crewe

Moriarty and company attack early. Body slam by Khash on Moriarty, but Moriarty comes back with a big knee. Feed cut out and we come back with Beef on the top rope looking for a frog splash but Henry gets the tag, who tags JD Drake. Diving double stomp over Drake by Henry and a picture-perfect moonsault by Drake! Moriarty with a suicide dive to the outside as Drake gets the pin.

Winners: Lee Moriarty & The WorkHorsemen