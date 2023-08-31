As noted, AR Fox was pulled from the AEW All In Coffin match, where he was set to team with Swerve Strickland to battle Sting and Darby Allin. Fox would be booted from the Mogul Embassy, turned babyface, and was later replaced by Christian Cage. The move took fans by surprise, with an early report stating that Fox had some heat on him, which is why the change was made.

In an update from Fightful Select, Fox has apparently not worked any international dates since 2016 and was not forthright about his ability to work outside the country with AEW so the switch to Cage was made. The exact reason why Fox couldn’t work the big event in London has not been revealed. The report does note that despite being well liked in the company there was indeed heat on Fox for the mishap.

Fox did not appear on this week’s AEW programming.