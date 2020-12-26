AEW has announced on Twitter that immediately following this Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite AEW Games will be premiering the “2.show” on their company Youtube channel, which will be hosted by current world champion Kenny Omega.

Two months ago AEW Games showed footage of their upcoming console release with developer Yuke’s, a project that is eyeing a 2021 release. They also revealed two mobile games, Casino:Double or Nothing and Elite General Manager. When these mobile titles will be released has yet to be determined.