AEW has announced on Twitter that immediately following this Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite AEW Games will be premiering the “2.show” on their company Youtube channel, which will be hosted by current world champion Kenny Omega.
This Wednesday immediately following #AEWDynamite.@AEWGames presents the debut episode of AEW https://t.co/RTSiPlFmfd hosted by your #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX!
Watch via the official YouTube Channel of #AEWGames ➡️ https://t.co/cJm9uIvvs1 pic.twitter.com/L5dD6gqA0d
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2020
Two months ago AEW Games showed footage of their upcoming console release with developer Yuke’s, a project that is eyeing a 2021 release. They also revealed two mobile games, Casino:Double or Nothing and Elite General Manager. When these mobile titles will be released has yet to be determined.