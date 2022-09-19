The October 15th AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City show will not include Kenny Omega.

Omega was scheduled to headline the event, but due to his AEW suspension, he will be unable to do so, according to Konnan on the podcast “Keeping It 100.”

“Omega was gonna headline Triplemania and [AEW] won’t let him go,” Konnan said.

Omega, The Young Bucks, CM Punk, and Ace Steel have all been suspended from AEW following a backstage brawl at the AEW All Out.

Pentagon Jr. vs. Villano IV in a mask vs. mask match, Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, Hijo del Vikingo vs. an unknown opponent for the AAA Mega Championship, and Pagano vs. Cibernetico in a hair vs. hair match have been confirmed for the show.

H/T to F4Wonline.com for the transcription