Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 294,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.34% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 298,000 viewers in the 6:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is even with the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.09 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, which is even with the 117,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.09 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #25 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.09 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #32 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #85 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #87 ranking.

Rampage aired at 6:30pm due to the NHL Playoffs this past week. Rampage drew the lowest total audience in show history, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with last week. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were well below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 1.34% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was even with the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 0.68% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 18.18% from the previous year. The 2022 show a taped episode in the early 5:30pm timeslot.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the 76ers on ESPN at 7:47pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.65 key demo rating. The Celtics vs. 76ers NBA game also topped the day on cable in viewership with 5.035 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.610 million viewers, also drawing 0.30 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.52 rating, also drawing 2.059 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – ROH World Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Powerhouse Hobbs, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott in a non-title match, Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance, plus The Firm Deletion Match with The Hardy Boys, FTW Champion Hook, and Isiah Kassidy defeating The Firm in the main event previously taped at the Hardy Compound.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 12 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.