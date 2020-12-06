AEW has released exclusive footage of a brawl between company stars Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston, which occurred right after Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming special on TNT. This explains why Kingston talking trash off-camera was the last thing many fans heard prior to the program going off the air.

In the clip Kingston takes a cheap shot at Archer’s manager, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, before the two begin trading shots that requires a good portion of the locker room to break them up. Archer promises that next week he’ll make Kingston pay for the way he’s disrespected him.

Archer teams with the Lucha Bros to battle Kingston and the Butcher and The Blade on next week’s Dynamite.