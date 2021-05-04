AEW has released the full lineup for this evening’s edition of DARK, which takes place one night before the promotion’s first-ever Blood and Guts event. Check out all of the matchups below.
-PAC versus Serpentico
-Lance Archer versus Luther
-The Bunny versus Leila Grey
-Ricky Starks/Powerhouse Hobbs versus Brick Aldridge/Aaron Frye
-Ethan Page/Scorpio Sky versus Hughes Brothers
-Dante Martin versus Danny Limelight
-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Kit Sackett/Justin Low
-The Acclaimed versus David Ali/Vary Morales
-Big Swole versus Megan Bayne
-Leyla Hirsch versus Diamante
-SCU versus Jake St. Patrick/Spencer Slade
-Liam Gray/Adrian Alanis versus The Varsity Blondes
#AEWDark TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
– #1 Ranked #SCU & #3 ranked #VarsityBlonds are in tag action ahead of Wednesday's 4-Way Tag Elimination match at #BLOODandGUTS
– @LegitLeyla v. @DiamanteLAX
– Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) will appear pic.twitter.com/da7P2UjTp4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2021
#AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c https://t.co/U3qwXS6wYo!
– @BASTARDPAC v. @KingSerpentico
– #TeamTaz's @starkmanjones + @TrueWillieHobbs are in tag action
– @ScorpioSky + @OfficialEGO are also in tag team action
– #HFO's @AllieWrestling will appear pic.twitter.com/fZKgb4soFe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2021