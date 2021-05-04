AEW has released the full lineup for this evening’s edition of DARK, which takes place one night before the promotion’s first-ever Blood and Guts event. Check out all of the matchups below.

-PAC versus Serpentico

-Lance Archer versus Luther

-The Bunny versus Leila Grey

-Ricky Starks/Powerhouse Hobbs versus Brick Aldridge/Aaron Frye

-Ethan Page/Scorpio Sky versus Hughes Brothers

-Dante Martin versus Danny Limelight

-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Kit Sackett/Justin Low

-The Acclaimed versus David Ali/Vary Morales

-Big Swole versus Megan Bayne

-Leyla Hirsch versus Diamante

-SCU versus Jake St. Patrick/Spencer Slade

-Liam Gray/Adrian Alanis versus The Varsity Blondes