AEW held a fan-fest today in Jacksonville Florida to hype up tomorrow’s Double or Nothing pay per view, which will for the first time have a full capacity crowd from Daily’s Place since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

It was revealed at today’s festivities that AEW is releasing their own versions of the classic toy, Wrestling Buddies. Early dolls include Kenny Omega, Luchasaurus, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin.

Women’s division superstar Britt Baker finally had her unrivaled action figure revealed as well, something the Dentist has been requesting for the last several months due to her growing popularity. Check out images of the toys below.