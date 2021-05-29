AEW held a fan-fest today in Jacksonville Florida to hype up tomorrow’s Double or Nothing pay per view, which will for the first time have a full capacity crowd from Daily’s Place since the COVID-19 outbreak last year.
It was revealed at today’s festivities that AEW is releasing their own versions of the classic toy, Wrestling Buddies. Early dolls include Kenny Omega, Luchasaurus, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin.
Women’s division superstar Britt Baker finally had her unrivaled action figure revealed as well, something the Dentist has been requesting for the last several months due to her growing popularity. Check out images of the toys below.
#Jazwares #AEW Buddies in the ring at #AEWDoN Fan Fest!
Coming soon to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!
Featuring #Luchasaurus #DarbyAllin #KennyOmega & #CodyRhodes!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing #Jazwares pic.twitter.com/hMWEENNTLy
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 29, 2021
Who wouldn’t want to have this #aewunrivaled collection in their home? #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/SJGKzHxq89
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
Coming soon @AEW Wrestling Buddies by @Jazwares pic.twitter.com/GAYg263eWi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021
#AEWUnmatched 1 #CodyRhodes #LJN revealed at #AEWDoN Fan Fest!
Coming soon to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Jazwares #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing @CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/Ri7rajvSOr
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 29, 2021
#AEWUnrivaled 7 #LanceArcher revealed at #AEWDoN Fan Fest!
Coming soon to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Jazwares #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnmatched #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/IKY2wEimrQ
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 29, 2021
#AEWUnrivaled 7 #NylaRose revealed at #AEWDoN Fan Fest!
Coming soon to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Jazwares #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnmatched #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing @NylaRoseBeast pic.twitter.com/VrEmy0Dnci
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 29, 2021
#RingsideExclusive #AEWDoN Authentic Scale Ring revealed at #AEW #DoubleOrNothing Fan Fest! First-ever #AubreyEdwards Figure!
Coming soon to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnmatched #AEWDynamite #Jazwares @RefAubrey pic.twitter.com/PS1rBsUTnY
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 29, 2021
#AEWUnmatched 1 #BrittBaker revealed at #AEWDoN Fan Fest!
Coming soon to https://t.co/u2iD9lOk4l!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Jazwares #AllEliteWrestling #AEWUnrivaled #AEWDynamite #DoubleOrNothing @RealBrittBaker #DMD pic.twitter.com/g2GcpGLhpl
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) May 29, 2021