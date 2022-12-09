W. Morrissey has received his new AEW ring name, but the spelling of the name is not clear.

AEW previously announced Morrissey and Lee Moriarty for tag team action on tonight’s AEW Rampage episode. A graphic for the match now bills Morrissey as Big Bill.

It’s interesting to note that an earlier graphic had the name as Bigg Bill, but a more recent graphic has the name as Big Bill.

Morrissey confirmed the name change in his Twitter bio, but also spells it with two G’s.

“BiGG BiLL representing The Firm ([email protected] for bookings) #BigBambino #QueensFinest @HerrenProject #BigDubb B-i-Double-G B-i-Double-L,” his bio now reads.

You can see AEW’s “Big Bill” graphic below. It appears their earlier graphic with “Bigg Bill” has been deleted, but that version is still being used in his Twitter bio.

Bill and Moriarty, with Stokely Hathaway in their corner, will face enhancement talents Clayton Bloodstone and Izzy James on tonight’s Rampage episode. Full spoilers can be found at this link.

Bill made his AEW debut in a loss to Wardlow on the May 4 Dynamite, but he then returned in late August with an attack on The Wingmen during their in-ring promo on Dynamite. Hathaway then recruited Bill, and he has been muscle for The Firm ever since. Besides the loss to Wardlow and tonight’s taped Rampage match, Bill has wrestled just one other match for AEW and that was the Battle Royale on the Grand Slam Rampage episode back in September.

