A title match has been made official for AEW Revolution.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media today to reveal that Toni Storm will be defending her women’s championship against Deonna Purrazzo at the event. The Virtuosa earned the opportunity after picking up multiple wins in a row since she signed with the promotion at the beginning of January.

Sunday, 3/3#AEWRevolution

Greensboro, NC AEW Women's World Title

Timeless Toni Storm vs @DeonnaPurrazzo The Virtuosa came to AEW chasing the World Title, calling out the real Toni Storm, not "the delusional sham"

It's official: they'll fight 1-on-1 for the Title at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/POI39D7Zqn — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2024

Revolution takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The updated lineup can be found below.

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page or Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Sting’s retirement match (Most likely Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks)