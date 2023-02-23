It looks like NJPW and AEW will be doing a second Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

AEW President Tony Khan has recently stated that he and NJPW are “looking forward to doing it again”, but didn’t confirm it.

Spectrum Cable’s pay-per-view event listings page has the event listed for Saturday, June 24. It should be noted that the same event page has Double or Nothing listed for Sunday, May 28.

The cost for both events are showing at $49.99. An announcement for Double Or Nothing will likely be made during the March 5 Revolution PPV.