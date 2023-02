WWE will hold SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,322 tickets and there are 1,057 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley face-to-face

Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse

Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross