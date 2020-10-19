AEW star and current tag team champion Cash Wheeler from FTR responded to a tweet made by WWE earlier today, which was a video of the New Day’s speech from this past week’s edition of SmackDown.

In the clip, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods reminisce about their time together as a team, and open up about the importance of their friendship to one another following the trio being split up from the WWE draft. Wheeler, who feuded with the New Day on multiple occasions as the Revival, would write the following about the multi-time tag champions:

Three of the best dudes I’ve ever met. Guys who went out of their way to help others any chance they got. Still not sorry about the ice cream cart, though.

Kingston and Wood will now be competing on Monday Night Raw, with Big E remaining on SmackDown and is set to receive a rumored singles-push. Check out the exchange below.