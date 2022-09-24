The legendary Al Snow recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston about a wide range of topics, which included the OVW President sharing a story of one of his action figures getting pulled from Walmart due to an odd complaint from two women who wrote to the Atlanta Constitution. Check out the story below.

Recalls two women writing a letter to the Atlanta Constitution complaining about his action figure with the mannequin head:

“I was getting canceled before cancel culture was a thing. Two women, who were of all things, assistant professors of Communications at a college in Georgia … went into a Walmart and without any study, without any homework, without any research, jumped to a very wild and completely innocuous conclusion that the action figure that I had, which included a Barbie doll head that was popped off that had ‘HELP ME’ right across it, was a decapitated women’s head, and then wrote a letter to the Atlanta Constitution.”

How Walmart banned his figure, leading to the doll selling out much quicker:

“And of course, because wrestling was so hot at the time, the Atlanta Constitution printed it, without doing any actual research themselves … and then of course, Walmart saw it, panicked and then it led to where the toy was banned across the nation in every retail outlet, which just led to them selling out that much quicker. Walmart will not sell (the figure) as they feel its an endangerment to the community; now granted, you can still go to Walmart, buy a hunting gun with ammo and a hunting knife to cut up your victim but you can’t buy pregnant Barbie or my action figure.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)