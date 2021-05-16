WWE has announced on Twitter that superstar Alexa Bliss will be hosting a watch party of her matchup with Randy Orton from Fastlane on the company Tik Tok channel at 2pm EST/11am PST tomorrow before Raw. Full details are below.

THIS MONDAY at 2pm ET/11am PT:@AlexaBliss_WWE will be rewatching her match against @RandyOrton from WWE Fastlane and taking questions live from Alexa's Playground on @tiktok_us! Won't you join her? 😈 👀 https://t.co/YUqGSEyVth #WWEWatchParty pic.twitter.com/nxy14DhdIS — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2021

WWE has also released a sneak peek of their newest episode of WWE Icons, which centers around ECW legend, former WWE champion, and new WWE Hall of Famer, Rob Van Dam. In the clip RVD discusses a matchup with Bam Bam Bigelow from 1998 that helped elevate him to superstar status.