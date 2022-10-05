AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo recently spoke with Más Lucha about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how El Idolo feels about one of Mexico’s top lucha-libre promotions, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

During the interview El Idolo takes some harsh shots at AAA for not paying their talent what they are worth, where he specifically mentions Hijo del Vikingo, who currently holds the AAA Mega championship and is easily considered one of AAA’s top acts. He speculates that Vikingo is only making a couple hundred dollars per match, later adding that CMLL pays their opening match guys more than AAA pays their top draws.

El Idolo ends his rant by suggesting that Vikingo get out of AAA, as his talents could easily be appreciated elsewhere. A clip of this portion of the interview has gone viral online. Check it out below. (Courtesy of LuchaBlog, who should also be credited with the translation.)

Andrade telling Hijo del Vikingo he needs to get out of AAA now because they're treating him unjustly as champion by how little they're paying him – Andrade's guessing 100 or 200 USD a match. Andrade later says he's heard CMLL opening match guys make more than AAA main eventers. pic.twitter.com/CcLLPY2HCT — luchablog (@luchablog) October 4, 2022

